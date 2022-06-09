Bolivar, Mo. police officers rescue person from burning apartment building

BOLIVAR, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Two Bolivar police officers are hailed as heroes after crawling into a burning apartment building to save a Bolivar resident over the weekend.

Emergency crews responded to the fire at an apartment complex at 1855 East Division Street at around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 5.

Bolivar City Fire Chief Brent Watkins said callers told 911 told dispatchers smoke was coming from an apartment, and a person was yelling for help from inside. As fire crews prepared on the scene to fight the fire, they found two Bolivar police officers had rescued a person from the burning apartment. Bolivar Cpl. Mark Morris and Officer Timothy Stillings entered the smoke-filled apartment by crawling on their stomachs, allowing them to spot the person inside.

“They grabbed the occupant and pulled that person out,” Chief Watkins said.

A thorough search of the apartment by firefighters revealed no other occupants.

Fire crews were then able to extinguish the fire. Watkins said the cause is under investigation by a state fire marshal.

Citizens Memorial Hospital emergency services personnel treated the person on the scene.

Several agencies contributed to efforts on the scene, including Polk County 911 Central Dispatch, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Citizens Memorial Hospital, Bolivar Police Department, and Bolivar City Fire Department.

“Efforts to put the citizens first were highlighted during this call,” Chief Watkins said. “We’re here to protect the community. Regardless of the uniform we wear, there are great people here serving the community.”

Bolivar Mayor Chris Warwick said the city of Bolivar appreciates “the heroic and selfless duties our police and fire personnel do each and every day.”

“This specific incident was more than their typical call, and for that, we want to recognize their bravery,” Warwick said. “It is in times like this we understand the need for professional and caring safety services officers is important to our most vulnerable citizens.”

“These are two of Bolivar’s finest,” Bolivar police chief Mark Webb said. “They respond to help citizens in distress 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This incident confirms their courage and bravery and their unselfish willingness to help a person in need. The department’s command staff and I are very proud of Cpl. Mark Morris and Officer Timothy Stillings.”

Morris has served with the police department for five years, one year as an animal control officer and the remaining years as a police officer.

Stillings will mark two years with the department in July.

The Bolivar Police Department plans to present Morris and Stillings with its Meritorious Service Award at the Tuesday, June 28, Bolivar Board of Alderman meeting. The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. at Bolivar City Hall, 345 S. Main Ave. This award is presented in recognition of acts by a private party or member of the Bolivar Police Department who, in the protection of life or the furtherance of justice, places their life in great peril and exhibits exceptional conduct. To receive the award, the person must demonstrate sound judgment throughout the incident, per BPD policy.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.