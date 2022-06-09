Farmers in the Ozarks turn to technology to save on fertilizer costs

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - In this time of rising costs of everything, farmers must save every penny and get creative.

Brandon Hebbert, a precision agronomy specialist with MFA, said their Nutri-Track program helps farmers allocate how much money they need to spend on fields, helps with field nutrition, saves fertilizer, and doesn’t waste resources.

It is all through an app in their large trucks, which have an automated system where they track how much fertilizer is needed where. Hebbert said this technology has been around for a few years, but with fertilizer costs, he has had so many people reach out this year. He calls it a game-changer.

“From a nutrient management standpoint, we don’t ever want to put on more fertilizer than the grounds needing, and it can just be the most efficient way for farmers to use their fertilizer,” said Hebbert. “We don’t know what fertilizer prices are going to do. So this is a good way to just ensure that that your ground can grow the best optimum crop that it can grow.”

Hebbert said this service helps new farmers because it can show you if you need to tend to your land more, and all the information is readily available on an app. CLICK HERE for the dashboard.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.