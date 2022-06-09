Advertisement

Missouri Department of Agriculture seeks input on education

Farmers say its important for kids to know where the crops come from, right from the crops in the field to the food on the plate.(WGEM)
By Logan Williams
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MARION COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is partnering with the Missouri Department of Agriculture to seek public comment on the future of agricultural education in Missouri.

Both agencies recognize the role agriculture already plays in education, such as Missouri FFA groups and high school ag classes.

However, local farmers and those agencies say that there is an educational gap when it comes to agriculture among younger children and young adults.

That is why a quick survey was published in an effort to get more people involved in shaping the future of agriculture education.

Topics in the survey include: who should ag education be developed for, what issues facing farmers should be discussed, and what visions lay ahead.

Marion County Farm Bureau President Joe Kendrick said strengthening agricultural education for the youth would be a great service for kids.

“It’s just amazing how many kids don’t really understand the food chain, and where their food comes from. So educating them at an earlier age and getting them to understand that the farm is important,” said Kendrick.

However, he emphasized that the entire public across Missouri would benefit.

“It’s just an overall general public education of how food, you know where it comes from, where it starts, the processes that it goes through, and how it actually gets to your table,” he said.

The survey takes approximately five minutes and will be open through June 10.

You can find the survey link here.

You can also find out more information about agricultural education in Missouri through the Department of Elementary & Secondary Education here.

