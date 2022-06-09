Advertisement

NASA forms team to study UFOs

A photo of a UFO released by the Pentagon.
A photo of a UFO released by the Pentagon.(Defense Department via MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA is assembling a team to study unidentified flying objects, better known as UFOs.

The agency says it wants to know more about incidents that cannot be identified as aircraft or any known natural phenomena.

It says it is interested because of national security and air safety and notes there is no evidence they are alien in nature.

The study begins in early fall and is expected to take nine months.

It will focus on identifying available data from the government, civilians, nonprofits and companies. It will also focus on how to best collect future data and how NASA can use it to move the scientific understanding of it forward.

The team’s work will be independent from the work that the Department of Defense is doing on unidentified aerial phenomena.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found in the basement of Lake of the Ozarks home
Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Chrstopher Allen Blevins should...
CAPTURED: Wyoming authorities locate 1 of 3 escapees from Barry County Jail
Gene and Debra Dove/Highlandville, Mo.
Driver surrendered to authorities in a deadly hit-and-run investigation in Highlandville, Mo.
Jesica Marie Leigh, 39
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this woman charged with drug trafficking in Greene County?
Gov. Parson/State of Missouri
Missouri Gov. Parson signs seven bills into law

Latest News

With plenty of sun and low humidity, temperatures will warm to around 80° this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry spell after storms Friday
Huy Fong Foods says severe weather conditions affected the quality of its chili peppers and...
Where has all the Sriracha gone?
Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr stops to talk with a resident, Wednesday, August...
Michigan officer charged in Patrick Lyoya shooting death
Ukrainian and Russian forces battled fiercely for control of Sievierodonestk, a city that has...
Putin compares self to monarch; foreign fighters face death