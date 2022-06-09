Advertisement

Police arrest man accused of assaulting fiance’s father in Monett, Mo.

Christopher Jackson/Lawrence County Jail
Christopher Jackson/Lawrence County Jail(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man for an assault involving his fiance’s father in Monett.

Christopher Jackson faces first-degree assault, DWI, property damage, and unlawful use of a weapon charges.

Investigators say on June 6 at 7:24 p.m., officers responded to a call from the father of Jackson’s fiancé. Police say Jackson drove to the caller’s house while drunk and threatened to “whip him.” Police say Jackson’s fiance’s father told police he saw him driving a Nissan Titan at 100 mph and rammed into his fiance’ father’s truck damaging the front bumper. The fiance’s father says Jackson then tried to run him over. The victim also stated that when the call to 911 was placed, Jackson approached him with a shotgun and said, “I have a bullet for you,” before leaving the scene.

Officers arrested Jackson at Vaughn’s Trucking on State Highway H just north of Monett. When he was taken into custody, officers say they found a loaded shotgun in his truck cocked back. Police say his blood alcohol content was .158.

Jackson was taken into custody and charged with 1st Degree Assault, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, DWI, and Property Damage. He is in the Lawrence County Jail. A judge set a bond hearing for June 9.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3 All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found in the basement of Lake of the Ozarks home
Gene and Debra Dove/Highlandville, Mo.
Driver surrendered to authorities in a deadly hit-and-run investigation in Highlandville, Mo.
Jesica Marie Leigh, 39
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this woman charged with drug trafficking in Greene County?
Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Chrstopher Allen Blevins should...
CAPTURED: Wyoming authorities locate 1 of 3 escapees from Barry County Jail
Melatonin Gummies
Melatonin overdoses in children rise in Missouri, across the US

Latest News

With plenty of sun and low humidity, temperatures will warm to around 80° this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry spell after storms Friday
Justin Rear/Cedar County Jail
2 brothers charged with kidnapping, statutory rape involving teenager in Dade County
2 arrested, 1 injured, after driver fleeing from police hits motorcyclist in Springfield
FILE - New York Jets guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (72) blocks during the team's NFL football...
Former Chiefs lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif putting NFL career on hold again