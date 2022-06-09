Police arrest man accused of assaulting fiance’s father in Monett, Mo.

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a man for an assault involving his fiance’s father in Monett.

Christopher Jackson faces first-degree assault, DWI, property damage, and unlawful use of a weapon charges.

Investigators say on June 6 at 7:24 p.m., officers responded to a call from the father of Jackson’s fiancé. Police say Jackson drove to the caller’s house while drunk and threatened to “whip him.” Police say Jackson’s fiance’s father told police he saw him driving a Nissan Titan at 100 mph and rammed into his fiance’ father’s truck damaging the front bumper. The fiance’s father says Jackson then tried to run him over. The victim also stated that when the call to 911 was placed, Jackson approached him with a shotgun and said, “I have a bullet for you,” before leaving the scene.

Officers arrested Jackson at Vaughn’s Trucking on State Highway H just north of Monett. When he was taken into custody, officers say they found a loaded shotgun in his truck cocked back. Police say his blood alcohol content was .158.

Jackson was taken into custody and charged with 1st Degree Assault, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, DWI, and Property Damage. He is in the Lawrence County Jail. A judge set a bond hearing for June 9.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3 All rights reserved.