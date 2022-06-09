Advertisement

Snoop Dogg give his blunt roller a raise

Snoop Dogg wouldn’t say how much the raise was, but this joint job was already paying between...
Snoop Dogg wouldn’t say how much the raise was, but this joint job was already paying between $40,000 and $50,000 a year.(Complex / YouTube)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Snoop Dogg pays someone to roll his marijuana cigarettes, and it looks like sky-high inflation means getting high is a little more expensive for the rapper.

He just gave his blunt roller a raise.

Snoop Dogg wouldn’t say how much the raise was, but this joint job was already paying between $40,000 and $50,000 a year.

The rapper’s professional blunt roller doesn’t necessarily get the typical benefits like healthcare and 401(K) plans.

Instead, he gets free weed, front-row seats to the hip-hop legend’s shows and all expenses paid for tours, video shoots and exclusive events.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found in the basement of Lake of the Ozarks home
Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Chrstopher Allen Blevins should...
CAPTURED: Wyoming authorities locate 1 of 3 escapees from Barry County Jail
Gene and Debra Dove/Highlandville, Mo.
Driver surrendered to authorities in a deadly hit-and-run investigation in Highlandville, Mo.
Jesica Marie Leigh, 39
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this woman charged with drug trafficking in Greene County?
Gov. Parson/State of Missouri
Missouri Gov. Parson signs seven bills into law

Latest News

Elizabeth McKeown Trial/Greene County Courtroom
Jury deliberates fate of woman accused in Springfield road rage death; used cough syrup defense
Authorities released a dashcam video that shows a driver tackling an Illinois State Police...
VIDEO: Driver caught speeding attacks trooper to ‘avoid going to jail’
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference, Thursday, June 9,...
House approves ‘red flag’ gun bill unlikely to pass Senate
As senators continue to hold negotiations on a gun safety reform deal, some lawmakers hope a...
Some optimism seen in Senate gun deal
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Capitol riot hearings opening, focused on extremists, Trump