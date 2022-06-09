Advertisement

Taste of the Ozarks: Summertime Squash Gauette

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Grab the squash from the garden for this gauette.

Summertime Squash Gauette

Ingredients:

* 1 raw pizza crust

* 1 cup ricotta cheese

* 2 tsp garlic salt

* ½ zucchini very thinly sliced

* ½ yellow squash very thinly slices

* 2 tbsp chopped fresh herbs (parsley or basil)

* 2 tbsp pine nuts or pepita seeds

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.  Roll out your pizza dough and place it on greased cooking sheet.  Spread ricotta cheese across the dough leaving a 1-inch border around the edge.  Layer thin slices of squash over ricotta cheese.  Sprinkle with garlic salt.  Bake in a 350-degree oven until golden brown around the edges.  Slice and top with fresh herbs and pine nuts. 

The recipe serves 2-3

Taste of the Ozarks: Shaved Fennel, Carrot and Blood Orange Salad