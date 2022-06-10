Advertisement

CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives investigate a Springfield check washing and theft case

Greene County detectives are looking for three women and two men who made more than $1,000 in purchases with a forged check.
By Maria Neider
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

April 20, 2022 Walmart on North Kansas Expressway Springfield, MO
April 20, 2022 Walmart on North Kansas Expressway Springfield, MO(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives are working to identify two men and three women in a forgery and fraud investigation. On April 16, a victim reported checks had been stolen from his mailbox in the 4700 block of South Parkhill Avenue. The neighborhood is just east of Campbell Avenue and Weaver Road in Springfield.

Walmart at North Kansas Expressway and I-44 Springfield, MO
Walmart at North Kansas Expressway and I-44 Springfield, MO (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

On April 20, investigators say one of the stolen checks had been washed and used to pay for more than $1,000 at the Walmart store on North Kansas Expressway and I-44. Detectives say the items purchased included an Oculus virtual reality game set and an ipad.

Greene County detectives believe the suspects arrived and left in a white, older model Chevy...
Greene County detectives believe the suspects arrived and left in a white, older model Chevy Tahoe.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Security cameras show two men and a woman leaving the store with the full shopping cart. They all get into a white SUV. Investigators think the vehicle is an older model Chevy Tahoe. Surveillance video shows two young women get out of the SUV and go back into the store to return the ipad. The clerk checks the receipt, examines the ipad and refunds the women hundreds of dollars in cash. They return to the white SUV and all five suspects leave the parking lot together.

These two women returned the ipad that was purchased with the washed check and received a cash...
These two women returned the ipad that was purchased with the washed check and received a cash refund of hundreds of dollars.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives say the thieves also attempted to use another one of the victim’s stolen checks at an O’Reilly Auto Parts store for $350, but the transaction was declined. Investigators say the check had been washed and the victim’s signature was forged. If you have any information on these crimes or recognize the men and women, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
