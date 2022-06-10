COUGH SYRUP DEFENSE: Greene County jury deliberates fate of woman accused in deadly Springfield road rage incident

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A jury deliberates the fate of a woman accused in a deadly road rage crash in Springfield.

Jurors began deliberating Thursday afternoon in the case of Elizabeth McKeown. She faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Barbara Foster. Police say McKeown rear-ended Foster’s vehicle in traffic for moving too slowly near Sunshine and Campbell in November 2018. Investigators say McKeown lured Foster out of her car and ran her over. Foster died from her injuries at the hospital.

The defense argues McKeown had a side effect from drinking cough syrup to suppress a cough. Throughout the trial, the state worked to disprove McKeown’s addiction to cough syrup. They claim she was under the influence at the time of the crime.

A clinical psychologist for the Missouri Department of Mental Health testified McKeown had unspecified schizophrenia brought on by her medication.

“The state has not proven to you beyond a reasonable doubt that she, Ms. McKeown abused the cough syrup and knew it was going to make her crazy,” said defense attorney Jon William Van Arkel. “If they don’t prove that beyond a reasonable doubt, you have to find her not guilty.”

Prosecutors quickly attempted to discredit the diagnosis. They explained to the jury inconsistencies in McKeown’s mental evaluation.

“It’s more uncomfortable to think that someone would do it and admit that they did it knowingly acknowledge I tricked her, I acted like I was going to be nice, then I hit her because I wanted to split her in half,” said Greene County Assistant Prosecutor Emily Shook.

The trial lasted nearly three days.

