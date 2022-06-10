Advertisement

Driver arrested in pursuit in Springfield recently released from prison for deadly pursuit

Sean Masten/Greene County Jail
Sean Masten/Greene County Jail(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man deputies arrested in a pursuit injuring a motorcyclist in Springfield on Thursday has a similar criminal past.

Deputies booked Sean Masten on suspicion of resisting arrest.

Investigators say Masten led deputies on a pursuit Thursday around 2 a.m. It started near Oak Grove Avenue and Grand Street. The pursuit reached speeds of up to 60 miles per hour. It ended after deputies say Masten hit a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist suffered cuts and bruises primarily.

Masten spent nearly seven years in prison for a high-speed pursuit and crash that killed another driver and a passenger of Masten’s. Investigators say Masten was high on methamphetamine in that crash. The state released him in 2020.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Chrstopher Allen Blevins should...
CAPTURED: Wyoming authorities locate 1 of 3 escapees from Barry County Jail
Jesica Marie Leigh, 39
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this woman charged with drug trafficking in Greene County?
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
Geico facing payout to Missouri woman who got HPV after sex in car
These two women returned the ipad that was purchased with the washed check and received a cash...
CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives investigate a Springfield check washing and theft case
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign

Latest News

COUGH SYRUP DEFENSE: Family of victim discusses verdict in deadly Springfield road rage incident
EPA to give $60M to Arkansas, Missouri & 10 other states to help curb water pollution
Elizabeth McKeown Trial/Greene County Courtroom
COUGH SYRUP DEFENSE: Greene County jury delivers verdict in deadly Springfield road rage incident
Greene County jury delivers verdict in deadly Springfield road rage incident