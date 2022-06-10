Duo accused of robbing postal workers at gunpoint in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – Charges have been filed in a pair of armed robberies that targeted postal employees in St. Louis County.

Roy Jones, 19, and Xavier Boyd, 18, are each charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. Their bond was set at $50,000.

According to police, the suspects robbed two postal service employees at gunpoint on June 9. In both robberies, the suspects stole keys used to open mailboxes. The first armed robbery took place in the area of Sunswept Park Drive and Springtime Lane at 12:39 p.m. The second occurred at 12:42 p.m. in the 600 block of Greenway Manor Drive.

Following the robberies, the suspects drove off in a black Volkswagen SUV. When officers later spotted the SUV, it drove off and police pursued it to New Halls Ferry Road and Lindbergh Boulevard, where it was involved in a single-car crash. The suspects reportedly attempted to run off following the crash but were arrested after a brief chase.

Boyd had a black Glock 9mm pistol in his possession when he was arrested, St. Louis County police reported. Officers said two other guns and the keys that had been stolen from the postal workers were found inside the SUV.

An officer suffered a minor injury during the foot pursuit. No one else was injured in the pursuit or crash.

A postal worker was also robbed on June 1 in the 1800 block of Chambers Road. The United States Postal Inspection Service was offering a $50,000 reward for information to locate and arrest the suspect in that case. St. Louis County police told News 4 Boyd and Jones are suspects in that case as well.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.