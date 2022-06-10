Finalists announced in A-State chancellor search

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State University Chancellor Search Advisory Committee and ASU System President Dr. Charles Welch announced four finalist candidates have accepted invitations to visit the campus in Jonesboro and formally interview for the position of chancellor.

The announcement comes following chancellor Kelly Damphousse announcing he would resign later this month.

The four finalists are:

Dr. Walter Kimbrough – President of Dillard University in New Orleans

Dr. Karen Petersen – Dean of the Henry Kendall College of Arts & Sciences at the University of Tulsa

Dr. Todd Shields – Dean of the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville

Dr. Lance Tatum – Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Chief Academic Officer, and Provost at Troy University in Troy, Alabama.

According to a news release, each finalist will meet with the advisory committee, faculty, staff, students, and community members during interview sessions. Individuals attending the interview sessions will have an opportunity to submit feedback regarding each candidate to the Chancellor Search Advisory Committee. Following the final interview, the advisory committee will meet to discuss the candidates and provide feedback to Welch.

Welch said he hopes to have a new chancellor named by July 1.

You can find out more information about the candidates by clicking here.

