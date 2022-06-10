Advertisement

Health leaders share warning signs of heat-related illnesses as summertime temperatures return to the Ozarks

By Madison Horner
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - As the heat index nears triple digits next week in the Ozarks, health leaders warn of heat-related illnesses.

The Centers for Disease Control reports more than 650 people die from exposure to extreme heat each year. CoxHealth leaders say there are signs and symptoms you need to look out for to keep your family safe all summer.

“Anytime we have a significant increase in temperatures outside, it does take our bodies a little while to get used to changes,” said CoxHealth injury prevention coordinator Luke Spain.

He says heat exhaustion happens before a heat stroke, and it can present pretty mild symptoms.

”It can be just simply getting a little light-headed, getting really sweaty, maybe getting a little bit of a headache.”

If you start to feel these symptoms when you’re outside, it’s a good sign you need to stop, drink water, or even lay down in the shade. When it gets hotter outside, experts say to avoid pushing your body’s limits, especially while exercising. This puts you at a greater risk for heat exhaustion and stroke. Spain says both are medical emergencies because your body is getting too hot too fast.

”We can see a lot of vomiting, extreme headaches,” Spain said. “You can also see a racing heartbeat, people passing out. It’s a lot more serious and sometimes head injury type situations when we get to that heat stroke.”

Branson visitor Madison Rodriguez says because of the hot weekend temperatures, it’s essential families plan their activities carefully.

“We have to keep it spread out,” Rodriguez said. “Our kids range from six months to 12 years old. Our little ones get worn out a little faster than our older ones.”

Rodriguez also says to consider the color of your children’s clothing when temps start to rise.

“We like to wear light-colored clothing to help us stay cool,” she said. “Drinking plenty of water, avoiding sugary food, sugary drinks that’ll dehydrate you. We always use sunscreen. That way, we don’t get burnt.”

Spain says this is also the time of year to ensure your car is locked so kids can’t climb into it. He says teaching your child to honk the horn if they get stuck in a hot car can alert others for help.

