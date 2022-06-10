Advertisement

‘It wasn’t even a bad cut’: Customer upset over haircut shoots KC barbershop owner

A local barber survived a shooting late last week after an angry customer allegedly opened fire.
A local barber survived a shooting late last week after an angry customer allegedly opened fire.
By Nathan Vickers
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local barber survived a shooting late last week after an angry customer allegedly opened fire.

Dráque Murff, the owner of Dráque’s Barbershop on 39th Street, was home recovering Thursday. He told KCTV5 the man had come to his shop last week and asked for a discounted haircut. One of the barbers at the shop agreed. But Murff said that, after the trim, the man complained about it.

“It wasn’t even a bad cut,” Murff said. “He did a really good job with it. The man just wanted it for free.”

The next day the man returned, looking for the barber. When Murff told him the barber wasn’t there, the man became agitated. Murff said the customer pulled a gun.

“I started running,” he said. “But then, I got shot in the back.”

He said he kept running but fell when he tried to jump over a fence. He said the man stood over him with the gun.

“It was a terrible situation, lying there with a gun to my head,” Murff said. “I said one more prayer. He pulled the trigger and I just heard a click.”

He heard several more clicks as a stranger came to help.

“I looked up and saw some big dude,” he said. “He was trying to get the gun away and I went over and started hitting him.”

He said the other barbers had caught up by then and joined in to help. Lalo the Barber, who has a chair in Dráque’s, said they eventually got the gun away.

“We did what we had to do,” Lalo said.

Another stranger happened to stop by, a Z-Trip driver who took Murff to the hospital. There, he found out the bullet had passed through his side and barely missed his spine.

“It was so traumatic,” Murff said.

KCTV5 has covered events at the barbershop in the past, including charity toy drives for families and free haircuts for kids. He said he thinks of his business as a source of community support. After the shooting, he decided to start a GoFundMe page to help kickstart a nonprofit for violence awareness and prevention.

“I just want to turn tragedy into triumph,” he said.

Police later arrested the alleged shooter. Vernie Dickens has been booked in the Jackson County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Chrstopher Allen Blevins should...
CAPTURED: Wyoming authorities locate 1 of 3 escapees from Barry County Jail
Jesica Marie Leigh, 39
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this woman charged with drug trafficking in Greene County?
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign
Tonka is healthy and the sanctuary.
Famous Hollywood chimp found in the basement of Lake of the Ozarks home
2 arrested, 1 injured, after driver fleeing from police hits motorcyclist in Springfield

Latest News

Jurassic Park Motor Pool has 40-to-50 replica vehicles at the Branson IMAX for the opening...
Ozarks Life: Branson’s Dino Days
Missouri Senator Josh Hawley discusses the newly passed gun reform bill in the U.S. House and...
Senator Josh Hawley skeptical gun reform bill will pass in Senate
Arkansas batter Jalen Battles (2) celebrates after hitting a home run against Illinois State...
Batter up! Things to know about NCAA super regionals
Arkansas school bus struck by gunfire; no one inured
Missouri Senator Josh Hawley discusses the newly passed gun reform bill in the U.S. House and...
Senator Josh Hawley skeptical gun reform bill will pass in Senate