Judge sentences ex-Camdenton Schools janitor to 20 years in prison

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced an ex-Camdenton School District janitor to 20 years in prison for exposing himself to children.

Jurors found Jesse Devore guilty of six counts of sexual misconduct in April. Attorneys for Devore plan to appeal the guilty conviction.

In 2019, police say a student caught Devore performing a lewd act alone in an elementary bathroom. Another incident happened at the Walmart in Camdenton in 2013. During the trial, jurors heard from 17 witnesses, including children, parents, and investigating officers.

The school district settled several lawsuits concerning school incidents back in 2021.

Devore had already spent more than 800 days behind bars.

