Advertisement

Judge sentences ex-Camdenton Schools janitor to 20 years in prison

Jesse Devore/Camden County Jail
Jesse Devore/Camden County Jail(ky3)
By Marina Silva
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced an ex-Camdenton School District janitor to 20 years in prison for exposing himself to children.

Jurors found Jesse Devore guilty of six counts of sexual misconduct in April. Attorneys for Devore plan to appeal the guilty conviction.

In 2019, police say a student caught Devore performing a lewd act alone in an elementary bathroom. Another incident happened at the Walmart in Camdenton in 2013. During the trial, jurors heard from 17 witnesses, including children, parents, and investigating officers.

The school district settled several lawsuits concerning school incidents back in 2021.

Devore had already spent more than 800 days behind bars.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Chrstopher Allen Blevins should...
CAPTURED: Wyoming authorities locate 1 of 3 escapees from Barry County Jail
Jesica Marie Leigh, 39
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this woman charged with drug trafficking in Greene County?
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
Geico facing payout to Missouri woman who got HPV after sex in car
These two women returned the ipad that was purchased with the washed check and received a cash...
CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives investigate a Springfield check washing and theft case
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign

Latest News

Opponents of Galloway Village apartment complex project receive victory in court
Harrison PD is looking for a man accused of commercial burglary and theft. Matthew Cessor, 23,...
Harrison, Ark. Police Department searching for a man with multiple arrest warrants
World War II veteran Ed Fox returned to Springfield Friday after attending a special ceremony...
World War II Marine veteran from Springfield honored at Battle of Midway anniversary ceremony
World War II Marine veteran from Springfield honored at Battle of Midway anniversary ceremony