Lebanon, Mo. man dies in crash Thursday

(MGN/WGEM)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Dallas County.

Cameron Cromer, 45, of Lebanon, Mo., died in the crash Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened ten miles west of Lebanon on Route OO. Investigators say Cromer missed a curve, traveling off the side of the road. The vehicle flipped. The crash ejected Cromer.

