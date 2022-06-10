Lebanon, Mo. man dies in crash Thursday

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Dallas County.

Cameron Cromer, 45, of Lebanon, Mo., died in the crash Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened ten miles west of Lebanon on Route OO. Investigators say Cromer missed a curve, traveling off the side of the road. The vehicle flipped. The crash ejected Cromer.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.