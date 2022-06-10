Advertisement

Poisonous plant grows across the Natural State

Poison Hemlock
Poison Hemlock(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Check the plants around you, as poison hemlock is growing across the state.

The plant, which grows ten to ten feet tall, is poisonous to livestock and humans according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

For some, it is invading their gardens and other areas around homes. It can also be found near fence lines, irrigation ditches, and wet places.

A doctor with St. Bernards said it can affect many functions in your body if you encounter it.

“It can cause heart arrhythmias, it can cause your heart to slow down. It can cause you to sweat, have nausea, and vomiting. Ultimately the most worrisome thing. It can cause muscle paralysis,” said physician Dr. Nick Guinn.

If you believe you have come in contact with the plant, you should seek medical attention immediately. The symptoms can show within 10 minutes of contact.

