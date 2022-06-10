Advertisement

Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground

Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery substance inside that tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (Gray News) – The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public to not pick up folded dollar bills found on the ground.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery substance inside that tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

“This is very dangerous, folks!” Sheriff Nick Weems said in the post. “Please share and educated your children to not pick up the money.”

Weems said he plans to push legislation for a bill that would intensify the punishment if someone is caught using money as a carrying pouch for drugs.

“It enrages me as a father and the sheriff that people can act so carelessly and have no regard for others’ well-being, especially a child,” Weems said.

