Springfield-Greene County Health Department opens WIC clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health and the Community Partnership of the Ozarks partnered to make Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) services more accessible for families near the O’Reilly Center for Hope.

The new clinic location allows the program to reach more families to provide critical nutritional and developmental services.

The new satellite clinic will be open for appointments every Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1518 E. Dale. Interested families can call 417-864-1540 for more information and schedule an appointment.

WIC is designed to improve the overall health of families by providing nutritional health support to pregnant and breastfeeding parents, infants, and children up to the age of five. The WIC program joins more than 18 services at the O’Reilly Center for Hope, including employment assistance, medical, food assistance programs, housing services, legal aid, and mental health support.

“This will help to reduce barriers and provide more comprehensive support to our community,” said Michelle Garand, Vice President of Affordable Housing and Homeless Prevention at CPO.

The new satellite clinic will replace the clinic previously hosted by Pathways United Methodist Church. This clinic served more than 1,800 families from 2009 through 2021. The health department is thankful for its more than 20 years of partnership with the WIC program.

The Springfield-Greene County WIC program’s main office is located inside the Jordan Valley Community Health Center building at 440 E. Tampa St. in Springfield. The second office is located in Republic at 553 E Harrison. Hours are by appointment.

For more information about the WIC program, locations, and hours, or to find out if you qualify, call (417) 864-1540 or visit: http://health.springfieldmo.gov/wic.

