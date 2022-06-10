Advertisement

VIDEO: Dog accidentally starts fire in Parkville, Mo.

The fire department says this started at 8:40am Friday morning.
The fire department says this started at 8:40am Friday morning. It didn’t take long for the fire to be under control.
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) --- There were no injuries after a dog accidentally started a fire Friday morning in Parkville, Mo.

The fire department says this started at 8:40 a.m. Friday morning.

It didn’t take long for the fire to be under control. It happened at a home on Park Ridge Drive near Park View Drive just east of Riss Lake in Parkville, MO.

The problem was the dog’s paws activated the cook top which eventually started the fire.

The two dogs were saved.

Here’s a look at the videos:

