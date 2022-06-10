World War II Marine veteran from Springfield honored at Battle of Midway anniversary ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - World War II veteran Ed Fox returned to Springfield Friday after attending a special ceremony in Hawaii commemorating the Battle of Midway. Fox fought at Midway, and Iwo Jima received a hero welcome Friday at the Springfield-Branson National Airport.

