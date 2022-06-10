Advertisement

World War II Marine veteran from Springfield honored at Battle of Midway anniversary ceremony

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - World War II veteran Ed Fox returned to Springfield Friday after attending a special ceremony in Hawaii commemorating the Battle of Midway. Fox fought at Midway, and Iwo Jima received a hero welcome Friday at the Springfield-Branson National Airport.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Chrstopher Allen Blevins should...
CAPTURED: Wyoming authorities locate 1 of 3 escapees from Barry County Jail
Jesica Marie Leigh, 39
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this woman charged with drug trafficking in Greene County?
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified...
Geico facing payout to Missouri woman who got HPV after sex in car
These two women returned the ipad that was purchased with the washed check and received a cash...
CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives investigate a Springfield check washing and theft case
The company has tried different strategies to stave off competitors, but so far none have led...
Kohl’s puts up a for sale sign

Latest News

Opponents of Galloway Village apartment complex project receive victory in court
Harrison PD is looking for a man accused of commercial burglary and theft. Matthew Cessor, 23,...
Harrison, Ark. Police Department searching for a man with multiple arrest warrants
World War II Marine veteran from Springfield honored at Battle of Midway anniversary ceremony
Jesse Devore/Camden County Jail
Judge sentences ex-Camdenton Schools janitor to 20 years in prison