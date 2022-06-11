Advertisement

Arkansas beats North Carolina in super regional opener

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)(Nati Harnik | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Peyton Stoval sparked a three-run fifth inning with a lead-off home run, Connor Noland threw 6 2/3 shutout innings and Arkansas upset No. 10 overall seed North Carolina 4-1 in the first round of the Chapel Hill Super Regional on Saturday.

Arkansas (42-19) and North Carolina (42-21), both making a 10th super regional appearance, will play again on Sunday. A win by the Razorbacks would send them to their 11th College World Series in search of their first title. A win by the Tar Heels would force a winner-take-all game on Monday. The two schools are playing for the first time in 33 years.

The Razorbacks took the lead for good in the top of the fifth. Stoval hit the first pitch out to right-center field for his ninth home run of the season. Zack Gregory walked, Braydon Webb singled and both runners moved up a base on a wild pitch by UNC starter Max Carlson (4-3). Slavens singled to center to drive in Gregory and Evan Wallace followed with a sacrifice fly to plate Webb.

Gregory walked and scored on a single by Slavens in the seventh to make it 4-0. Vance Honeycutt drove in the lone run for the Tar Heels with a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth.

Noland (4-2) yielded six hits and a walk, striking out six. Hagen Smith pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save.

North Carolina has been to a super regional in three of the past four seasons. The Tar Heels have made 11 CWS appearances but never won it. They were the runner-up in 2006 and 2007. The Razorbacks have also never won the title have, finishing second in 1979 and 2018. The only other time UNC and Arkansas played was in the 1989 CWS — a 7-3 win by the Razorbacks.

The Razorbacks are the only team with four straight super regional berths. Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn has led the Hogs to 18 postseason appearances in his 20 seasons at the helm. Nine super regional berths have come under Van Horn.

__

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth McKeown Trial/Greene County Courtroom
COUGH SYRUP DEFENSE: Greene County jury delivers verdict in deadly Springfield road rage incident
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
These two women returned the ipad that was purchased with the washed check and received a cash...
CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives investigate a Springfield check washing and theft case
Sean Masten/Greene County Jail
Driver arrested in pursuit in Springfield recently released from prison for deadly pursuit
Jesse Devore/Camden County Jail
Judge sentences ex-Camdenton Schools janitor to 20 years in prison

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' MJ Melendez (1) celebrates with Bobby Witt Jr. (7) at home plate following...
Heasley sharp over 7 innings as Royals top Orioles
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante throws during the first inning of a...
Cardinals snap 3-game losing streak, beat Reds
O-Zone: MSU's Dana Ford talks about transfer portal, recruiting, and new team
O-Zone: MSU's Dana Ford talks about transfer portal, recruiting, and new team
Nolan Arenado and Dylan Carlson (3) celebrate following a 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee...
Cardinals activate Dylan Carlson from injured list