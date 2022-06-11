City of Buffalo, Mo. to hold free vaccination clinic for pets

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Buffalo will be providing free vaccines for animals on Saturday June 11.

The event will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Old City Park.

“The City of Buffalo has ordinances where all animals have to be vaccinated. We saw that there was a need for people that may not be able to afford vaccinations and such. So we took donations from local foundations, and we started a vaccination program with the city of Buffalo,” said Police Chief Chris Twitchel who is one of the organizers of the event.

He stressed the importance of vaccinating animals to help other people in the city.

“There’s a lot of stray animals that happen in a condensed area like a city and municipality, so we are more or less doing it for everybody involved,” said Chief Twitchel.

The event is open up to Buffalo residents, but Chief Twitchel says if there are more vaccines towards the end of the event it will be opened up to those in the county.

“We don’t want to waste them. So come on down, and we’ll go ahead and finish up any rural area persons after the event is over,” said Chief Twitchel.

