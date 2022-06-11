Advertisement

Heasley sharp over 7 innings as Royals top Orioles

Kansas City Royals' MJ Melendez (1) celebrates with Bobby Witt Jr. (7) at home plate following...
Kansas City Royals' MJ Melendez (1) celebrates with Bobby Witt Jr. (7) at home plate following his three-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, June 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jonathan Heasley allowed one hit in a career-best seven sharp innings, Salvador Perez and MJ Melendez each homered and drove in three runs and the Kansas City Royals defeated the Baltimore Orioles 8-1 on Friday night for their third straight win.

Michael A. Taylor also homered for Kansas City, which had a season-high eight extra-base hits — the Royals’ most in a game since April 2, 2021, against Texas.

Heasley (1-3) had the best start of his young career, allowing just one baserunner and struck out seven. He became the fifth Royals player — and first since 1992 — to pitch seven innings and allow one hit or fewer with no walks.

It was the opposite for Bruce Zimmermann (2-5), who gave up a career-high seven earned runs in 4 ⅔ innings while allowing 10 hits and striking out two.

Perez and Melendez dazzled with their bats and gloves. Perez homered in the first inning with a 436-foot blast that nearly hit Crown Vision.

Then, the five-time Gold Glove catcher showed off his defensive prowess in the third inning by fielding a bunt to his left, twirling and throwing out the speedy Cedric Mullins at first.

In the fifth inning, Melendez made a diving catch in right field and followed that up with a 425-foot three-run homer in his next at-bat to give the Royals a 7-0 lead. Kansas City has scored at least seven runs in three straight games for the first time since September 2019.

Anthony Santander homered off Albert Abreu in the ninth inning for Baltimore to end Kansas City’s shutout bid.

ROSTER MOVES

Royals: LHP Angel Zerpa was recalled from Northwest Arkansas and RHP Collin Snider was optioned to Triple-A.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: RHP Zack Greinke (right flexor strain) will start a rehab assignment Sunday in Omaha. OF Edward Olivares (right quad strain) started a rehab assignment in Triple-A.

UP NEXT

Baltimore sends RHP Tyler Wells (2-4, 3.78 ERA) to the mound on Saturday against LHP Daniel Lynch (2-5, 5.36 ERA).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

