City of Branson beginning light installation on West 76 Country Boulevard on Sunday

BRANSON, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The city of Branson will begin installing street and pedestrian lights in the nighttime hours on West 76 Country Music Boulevard. The work starts from Presley’s Country Jubilee to the Branson Ferris Wheel at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

This project is for installing street light and pedestrian light poles and fixtures in the corridor. It is the result of the positive partnership between the 76 Entertainment Community Improvement District (CID) and the local government at city hall. It is an essential step to continuing the 76 revitalization project.

All construction work will be performed nightly from 9 p.m. through 7 a.m. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be complete by June.

This project will involve temporary lane closures, equipment trucks, and crews working in the area. The city says a great effort is being taken to ensure minimal impact on businesses, customers, and properties in the area. Drivers must be mindful of signs and workers in the marked work zone.

