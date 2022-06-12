Advertisement

City of Branson beginning light installation on West 76 Country Boulevard on Sunday

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The city of Branson will begin installing street and pedestrian lights in the nighttime hours on West 76 Country Music Boulevard. The work starts from Presley’s Country Jubilee to the Branson Ferris Wheel at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

This project is for installing street light and pedestrian light poles and fixtures in the corridor. It is the result of the positive partnership between the 76 Entertainment Community Improvement District (CID) and the local government at city hall. It is an essential step to continuing the 76 revitalization project.

All construction work will be performed nightly from 9 p.m. through 7 a.m. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be complete by June.

This project will involve temporary lane closures, equipment trucks, and crews working in the area. The city says a great effort is being taken to ensure minimal impact on businesses, customers, and properties in the area.   Drivers must be mindful of signs and workers in the marked work zone.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth McKeown Trial/Greene County Courtroom
COUGH SYRUP DEFENSE: Greene County jury delivers verdict in deadly Springfield road rage incident
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
These two women returned the ipad that was purchased with the washed check and received a cash...
CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives investigate a Springfield check washing and theft case
Sean Masten/Greene County Jail
Driver arrested in pursuit in Springfield recently released from prison for deadly pursuit
Jesse Devore/Camden County Jail
Judge sentences ex-Camdenton Schools janitor to 20 years in prison

Latest News

Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman (35) beats the tag by Kansas City Royals relief pitcher...
Nevin’s 3-run homer lifts Orioles over Royals
St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman (19) celebrates after hitting a walk-off two-run home run...
Edman walkoff homer lifts Cards over Reds, Goldy streak ends
Gov. Parson/State of Missouri
Missouri governor signs property rights bill
Marysville police ask public to avoid downtown following storm
Damage reported to downtown Marysville, KS following tornado