Advertisement

Damage reported to downtown Marysville, KS following tornado

Marysville police ask public to avoid downtown following storm
Marysville police ask public to avoid downtown following storm(WIBW)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYSVILLE, KS (KCTV) --- Damage has been reported following a potentially ‘intense’ tornado in Marshall County, KS.

The National weather Service said a rain-wrapped tornado made its way through Marshall County, KS on Saturday evening.

Marysville Police Chief Matt Simpson reported damage in his city.

“We’re asking everyone to avoid downtown,” Marysville Police Chief Matt Simpson said. “I know everyone will want to come out and please give our first responders time to look and get things cleaned up.”

There have been no reported injuries.

Marysville, KS. is three hours northwest of Kansas City.

For more coverage, you can follow our sister-station WIBW in Topeka.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elizabeth McKeown Trial/Greene County Courtroom
COUGH SYRUP DEFENSE: Greene County jury delivers verdict in deadly Springfield road rage incident
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
These two women returned the ipad that was purchased with the washed check and received a cash...
CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives investigate a Springfield check washing and theft case
Sean Masten/Greene County Jail
Driver arrested in pursuit in Springfield recently released from prison for deadly pursuit
Jesse Devore/Camden County Jail
Judge sentences ex-Camdenton Schools janitor to 20 years in prison

Latest News

Gov. Parson/State of Missouri
Missouri governor signs property rights bill
SPS logo
Springfield Public Schools tries to grow local teachers
A First Alert is being issued for Sunday and Monday for highs in the mid 90s
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heat and humidity on the rise
Feels like temperatures in the triple digits Sunday
Hot and humid conditions continue