Springfield City Council to vote on e-scooters proposal Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Most of us have seen electric scooters you can rent in larger cities. Those modes of transportation like scooters or rental bikes could be coming to Springfield.

The city council could soon pave the way for electric transportation by letting electric bikes and scooters. Companies would supply the scooters. They must get a business license and carry insurance, one of the few requirements.

”I think it’s really fun. I’ve always done them in big cities like Chicago and Waxahachie,” said Ana Gaytan, a Springfield resident. “I think they’re really fun and something family-friendly.”

“There’s a really fine line about their scooters, and you need to use them safely and smart,” James Pottberg, Springfield resident. “I am on the fence about the scooters due to safety and walk-ability concerns and am a little bit hesitant, to be honest.

He says he’s also concerned they could become a nuisance for people hoping to enjoy downtown.

”I’d hate to see the square just populated with a bunch of scooters. It could be an eyesore to some people,” said Pottberg.

The proposed council bill would implement micro-mobility device rules. The bill creates an outline for the scooters to prevent them from being “a nuisance or poses a threat to public safety or security.”

Ana Gaytan says scooters would be a perk for Missouri State University students.

