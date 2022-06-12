SPS searches for bus drivers to aid in the school bus driver shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The school bus driver shortage has been prevalent since the pandemic began, and it hasn’t gone anywhere.

With the ongoing bus driver shortage still prevalent, SPS Transportation Center held a job fair to get new hires. (KY3)

The SPS Transportation Center held a unique job fair on Wednesday in hopes of hiring new bus drivers and bus attendants for the 2022-2023 school year. At the job fair, people could get behind the wheel and test drive school buses. If people felt comfortable driving the bus, they had the opportunity to get an on-site interview and application.

Due to the bus driver shortage, SPS is now paying their bus drivers $20 an hour and a $2,000 training incentive for part-time and full-time drivers. Jonathan Shelden, SPS Director of Transportation, said new hires would need to meet several qualifications and obtain a certification before starting the job.

“It requires a class B commercial driver’s license with passenger and school bus endorsement,” Shelden said. “We provide all of that training here. It’s not just free training. It’s paid.”

He also said new hires cannot have an air-brake restriction since most buses have air brakes. Shelden emphasized school bus driving is a job almost anyone can do.

“We cover the cost of the CDL permit and the CDL license once that’s been obtained,” he said. “No previous experience is necessary. You just need to be a safe driver in your own vehicle and have a heart for kids.”

Shelden said they hope to hire over 30 new bus drivers and around 20 bus attendants for the fall semester. He said the more they have, the more services they can provide to students. Shelden said they were even in the process of hiring new drivers at the job fair.

“We are doing on-the-spot interviews today. We have about 10-12 people that are here right now, some are inside doing interviews, and some are test-driving busses.”

Shelden said there’s more to being a bus driver than money and incentives. He said bus drivers are the first teacher in the morning and the last teacher in the afternoon.

One of the people that attended the job fair and test drove a school bus, Bill Sturdivan, used to drive school and church busses for about five years in the 90′s and decided with the continuing driver shortage, it was time he started again.

“I’ve been doing remodeling, and I’m getting a little tired of the field, so I wanted to try something that wasn’t quite as hard on my body,” Sturdivan said.

Sturdivan said he came out Wednesday not only for the benefits but also because he enjoys being around children.

“I love being around children, I have seven grandchildren,” he said. “I’m a service-oriented person, and I like to do service-like jobs that serve a good purpose.”

He also said he understands the bus driver shortage need, and he hopes to help aid in the demand even if he helps just a little.

“There’s a huge need for the community, and I wanted to get involved and see what I can do to help.”

Sturdivan said it looks like he will be driving a school bus in the fall, and he hopes to do it for a while. He said people should consider the job if they can.

“I think anyone that can qualify to be a driver should take a look at it because the pay is really good, and now the busses have air conditioning, so it’s not uncomfortable to drive one.”

Shelden said if anyone is interested in applying to be an SPS school bus driver, call the office at 417-523-0500 or apply online at the website.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.