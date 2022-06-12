Advertisement

Two Dead Following Drunk Driving Collision

Two women were killed when their truck was hit by a driver arrested for DUI.
Two women were killed when their truck was hit by a driver arrested for DUI.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Two women are dead this morning after being hit by a drunk driver. Springfield police say two pickup trucks collided at the intersection of Westbypass and West Chestnut Expressway Sunday morning around 12:45. Police say that the driver of one of the trucks is now in custody. He was been arrested for driving while intoxicated and was not injured. The identities of the two victims have not yet been released.

