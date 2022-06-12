Advertisement

WWE posts video from Cape Girardeau, Mo. live event

On Friday, WWE announced Rhodes is expected to be out of action for nine months.
On Friday, WWE announced Rhodes is expected to be out of action for nine months.((Source: KFVS))
By Michale Johnson
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cody Rhodes missed Saturday night’s WWE live event at the Show Me Center, but “The American Nightmare” had plenty of support in Cape Girardeau. Rhodes had been advertised to take on Seth “Freakin’” Rollins June 11; however, Rhodes missed the show due to an injury.

In a video posted on WWE’s Instagram, Rollins is seen taunting two boys in the front row dressed in Rhodes’ gear.

In the video, Rollins is heard telling the referee to “keep those two away from me,” and at one point complains to security that the boys “almost assaulted me.”

Rollins recently attacked an already-injured Rhodes on Monday Night Raw following their match at Hell in a Cell, where Rhodes competed with a torn pectoral tendon.

The video ends with brothers Grant and Griffin sending a get well message to Rhodes who had surgery this week.

On Friday, WWE announced Rhodes is expected to be out of action for nine months.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DEF shortage means some diesel users will be paying more
Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) shortage means some diesel users will be paying more
Two women were killed when their truck was hit by a driver arrested for DUI.
Police identify victims of deadly drunken-driving crash in Springfield
Gov. Parson/State of Missouri
Missouri governor signs property rights bill
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
Heat and humidity will bring the feels like into the triple digits
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerous heat sets in

Latest News

Two women were killed when their truck was hit by a driver arrested for DUI.
Police identify victims of deadly drunken-driving crash in Springfield
Springfield City Council to vote on e-scooters proposal Monday
City council could soon pave the way for electric transportation by letting electric bikes and...
Springfield City Council to vote on e-scooters proposal Monday
The school bus driver shortage has been prevalent since the pandemic began and it hasn’t gone...
SPS searches for bus drivers to aid in the school bus driver shortage
SPS searches for bus drivers to aid in the school bus driver shortage