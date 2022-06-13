AAA reports increased calls for drivers running out of gas

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Triple-A reports increased calls for drivers running out of gas.

Gas prices in the Ozarks have soared above $5 a gallon.

According to AAA, this year, more than 200,000 drivers nationwide have been left stranded on the side of the road. And in June, there were more than 450 out-of-gas calls. Nick Chabarria, a spokesperson for AAA, says running out of gas can cause your vehicle not to function correctly.

Francie Hattabaugh lives in Branson. She says the cost of a full tank of gas for her car has more than doubled. She says it’s not uncommon for her only to put a small amount of gas in her car to get by.

“I find that we cut back on those things we thought we had to have,” said Hattabaugh.

Chabarria says he doesn’t see relief.

“People want to wait for prices to drop, but we really haven’t seen that in the last month,” said Chabarria. “Even by waiting a day or two to fill up your tank, you’re likely going to be spending more than if you got the gas when you needed it.”

AAA recommends you fill your tank any time you reach a quarter tank of gas.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.