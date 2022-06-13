Arkansas gas prices show no signs of slowing down

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas gas prices continue to zoom up toward the $5 mark.

In the last week, according to GasBuddy.com, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded rose 13.2 cents a gallon to $4.52. That’s 49.9 cents more than motorists paid last month and $1.78 higher than last year’s price.

The national average rose 15.7 cents per gallon in the last week to an average of $5.01.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel fell 4 cents nationally in the last week to $5.50 a gallon.

“For now, the upward momentum may slow down, but prices are still just one potential supply jolt away from heading even higher,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

He added that gasoline demand, while rising seasonally, remains below previous records.

“Should the rise in price finally start to slow demand, we could see some breathing room,” De Haan said. “But for now, it seems like Americans are proving resilient to record highs.”

