CAPTURED: Police arrest second of three escapees from the Barry County Jail

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Springfield have arrested a second escapee from the Barry County Jail.

Police captured Matthew Allen Crawford on Monday. Police have not released any details about the arrest.

Authorities say Lance Justin Stephens remains the only escapee on the run. Police in Mills, Wyoming, captured Christopher Blevins. Mills is located near Casper on June 7. Investigators say they noticed Blevins and a passenger get into a stolen truck. A pursuit shortly followed. Blevins finally pulled off the road where officers arrested him.

Investigators say the three men cut a hole in the ceiling and entered a water heater storage area on June 2. They broke an exit door. Investigators say they stole a truck and abandoned it near Salina, Kan. Sheriff Boyd believes the three went their separate ways.

Agents with the U.S. Marshals are assisting in the search. If you know anything about where Stephens is, call 911 or the Barry County dispatch at 417-847-4911.

