Family, friends share the lives of 2 women killed in drunk driving crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Friends and family of the two women killed after a drunk driver crashed into the car in Springfield Sunday morning are speaking out.

On Sunday morning, Ronica Tollison, 37, of Willard, and Britany Toothman, 34, of Willard, died in the crash. The women both died at the scene of the crash.

Officers responded to the crash at the intersection of West Bypass and West Chestnut Expressway around 12:45 a.m. Investigators say the two women were traveling eastbound on Chestnut when they attempted to turn onto West Bypass. Police say a driver of a Ford F350 pickup crashed into the car while traveling at a high rate of speed.

“Don’t take family and life for granted. Brittany and Ronica were soulmates, and they were meant to be together,” said close friend Amythest Groves. “As much as I hate it...I’m glad they got to go together because we wouldn’t know one without the other. I hate the loss of their kids, and I love them with all my heart.”

Groves shared with KY3 the special bond she held with the two women.

“She was my ride or die friend, and we did everything together,” said Groves. “Ronica and Britney’s relationship was amazing, and it was something worth remembering.”

“We don’t want them to be remembered for the crash, and we want them to be remembered for who they were and what they did with their lives before it got taken from them,” said close friend Sarah Bunch.

“This is 2022, and people need to realize this is the age of smartphones. Call a Lyft, Uber, or a sober friend,” said Bunch. “Do not get behind the wheel and drink and drive.”

Police have also identified the drunk driver as 22-year-old Nick Maples of Clever, Missouri.

The man involved in the crash, Nick Maples, did bond out of jail Sunday night. He then committed suicide.

We want to take a moment and remind all our viewers if you are depressed and need someone to talk to, there is help. Call this 24/7 hotline at 1-800-273-8255 if you need help.

