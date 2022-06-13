Advertisement

Gateway Cafe in Spokane, Mo. reopens after devastating fire

By Liam Garrity
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOKANE, Mo. (KY3) - The Gateway Café in Spokane is back open after a devastating fire in May 2021.

Owner Todd Leatherman is excited their restaurant is fully operational again.

“Everybody’s smiling,” said Leatherman.

Leatherman said a lightning strike caused the fire, which started in the men’s bathroom.

“This is, you know, a community gathering spot for everybody that that that people haven’t seen in the year,” said Leatherman.

Leatherman said their restaurant brings the community together.

“It’s kind of like family you hadn’t seen in the year, so just trying to get back together,” said Leatherman.

The new building sits off U.S. 160 and seats well over 200 people, almost doubling the size of the previous restaurant, with updated equipment and furniture, but some old relics survived the fire, like their greeting bear and a bird statue, which has burnt wings.

Leatherman said this was a long time coming, mainly because they wanted to open much sooner.

“It’s very exciting,” said Leatherman. “It’s been a long road, but we’re glad we’re here. We’ve been overwhelmed with support.”

Leatherman explains that the long road has been challenging because of supply chain issues.

“Continually pivoting when things are coming in when they’re not,” said Leatherman. “When metals coming in, when’s refrigeration coming in, and some of the stuff is hard to get right now.”

But Leatherman said that won’t stop this community-driven restaurant.

“This is the gathering place for Spokane because we don’t have anything here,” said Leatherman. “But if you’d come here and saw everybody as they came in. It’s good. I mean, I’m just really glad to be back.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DEF shortage means some diesel users will be paying more
Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) shortage means some diesel users will be paying more
Two women were killed when their truck was hit by a driver arrested for DUI.
Police identify victims and driver of deadly drunken-driving crash in Springfield
Gov. Parson/State of Missouri
Missouri governor signs property rights bill
Someone picked up a folded bill found on the floor of a gas station that had a white powdery...
Sheriff warns children not to pick up money found on the ground
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis

Latest News

Two Dead in Drunk Driving Crash
Police identify victims and driver of deadly drunken-driving crash in Springfield
File - Police tape
Police investigate shooting at West Kearney convenience store in Springfield
Gateway Cafe reopens after fire
Daniel Suarez does a burnout after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, June 12,...
Daniel Suárez grabs historic NASCAR Cup Series win at Sonoma