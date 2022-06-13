Jury selection begins for federal fraud trial involving state legislator from Christian County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Jury selection began Monday in the federal fraud case against a state representative from Christian County.

Dr. Tricia Derges of Nixa faces a 23-count superseding indictment, which was returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Springfield on March 23, 2021. The US Attorney’s office says Derges lied about stem cell treatments at her healthcare clinic and illegally provided prescription drugs.

The federal indictment charges Derges with:

Three counts of COVID-19 fraud

Eight counts of wire fraud related to five specific victims

Ten counts of distributing Oxycodone and Adderall over the internet without valid prescriptions

Two counts of making false statements to federal agents investigating the case in May 2020

A judge delayed the trial from August of 2021 to this week. Dr. Derges’ attorneys have said they are not accepting any plea deals and claim she is innocent. Fellow lawmakers have asked Derges to resign, but in an email to the Missouri house speaker earlier this year, she said her “innocence will prevail.”

