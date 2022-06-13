Advertisement

Jury selection begins for federal fraud trial involving state legislator from Christian County

Federal authorities charged Patricia “Tricia” Derges, 63, of Nixa with 20-count indictment.(KY3)
Federal authorities charged Patricia “Tricia” Derges, 63, of Nixa with 20-count indictment.(KY3)(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Jury selection began Monday in the federal fraud case against a state representative from Christian County.

Dr. Tricia Derges of Nixa faces a 23-count superseding indictment, which was returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Springfield on March 23, 2021. The US Attorney’s office says Derges lied about stem cell treatments at her healthcare clinic and illegally provided prescription drugs.

The federal indictment charges Derges with:

  • Three counts of COVID-19 fraud
  • Eight counts of wire fraud related to five specific victims
  • Ten counts of distributing Oxycodone and Adderall over the internet without valid prescriptions
  • Two counts of making false statements to federal agents investigating the case in May 2020

A judge delayed the trial from August of 2021 to this week. Dr. Derges’ attorneys have said they are not accepting any plea deals and claim she is innocent. Fellow lawmakers have asked Derges to resign, but in an email to the Missouri house speaker earlier this year, she said her “innocence will prevail.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women were killed when their truck was hit by a driver arrested for DUI.
Police identify victims and driver of deadly drunken-driving crash in Springfield
DEF shortage means some diesel users will be paying more
Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) shortage means some diesel users will be paying more
Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
Gov. Parson/State of Missouri
Missouri governor signs property rights bill
File - Police tape
Police investigate shooting at West Kearney convenience store in Springfield

Latest News

If anything severe develops, hazards would be limited to hail and wind
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dangerous Heat Continues
Heat Advisory Through 8pm
The Heat Continues This Week
In the last week, according to GasBuddy.com, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded...
Arkansas gas prices show no signs of slowing down
Springfield City Council voting on community improvement sales tax for new Buc-ee’s development