Missouri lottery player in Stone County hits $104,000 Show Me Cash jackpot

BRANSON WEST, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Lottery reports a player in the Ozarks won a $104,000 Show Me Cash drawing.

The lottery reports the winning ticket was purchased at Murphy USA in Branson West. The winner claimed the prize on June 1.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. Monday’s Show Me Cash jackpot is estimated at $299,000.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.