Salvation Army opens cooling centers across southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Salvation Army opened its cooling centers across southwest Missouri.

Overheating is a leading cause of weather-related deaths. Nearly all of them occur during summer and late spring. They disproportionately affect men and people older than 45.

The Salvation Army Corps will operate cooling centers in collaboration with local coalitions. A Corps is one of The Salvation Army’s worship centers. The locations and hours of the cooling centers are listed below.

MISSOURI

Springfield Corps Community Center

1701 West Chestnut Expressway, Springfield, Mo. 65802

www.salvationarmyspringfield.org

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.Mon. – Fri. Services Provided: Hydration

Branson Corps Community Center

1114 Stanley StreetBranson, Mo. 65616

www.salvationarmybranson.org

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.Mon. – Fri. Services Provided: Hydration and Snacks

Jasper/Newton County Corps Community Center

320 East 8th Street, Joplin, Mo. 64801

www.salvationarmyjaspernewton.org

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.Mon. – Fri. Services Provided: Hydration and Snacks

