Salvation Army opens cooling centers across southwest Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Salvation Army opened its cooling centers across southwest Missouri.
Overheating is a leading cause of weather-related deaths. Nearly all of them occur during summer and late spring. They disproportionately affect men and people older than 45.
The Salvation Army Corps will operate cooling centers in collaboration with local coalitions. A Corps is one of The Salvation Army’s worship centers. The locations and hours of the cooling centers are listed below.
MISSOURI
Springfield Corps Community Center
1701 West Chestnut Expressway, Springfield, Mo. 65802
www.salvationarmyspringfield.org
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.Mon. – Fri. Services Provided: Hydration
Branson Corps Community Center
1114 Stanley StreetBranson, Mo. 65616
10 a.m. – 3 p.m.Mon. – Fri. Services Provided: Hydration and Snacks
Jasper/Newton County Corps Community Center
320 East 8th Street, Joplin, Mo. 64801
www.salvationarmyjaspernewton.org
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.Mon. – Fri. Services Provided: Hydration and Snacks
