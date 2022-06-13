Advertisement

Slavens’ walk-off hit lifts Arkansas over UNC, to CWS

Arkansas players celebrate their win over North Carolina following an NCAA college super...
Arkansas players celebrate their win over North Carolina following an NCAA college super regional baseball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Sunday, June 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)(Karl B DeBlaker | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Brady Slavens hit a walk-off single Sunday to give Arkansas a 4-3 win over North Carolina and the Razorbacks swept the best-of-three Chapel Hill Super Regional.

Arkansas clinched the 11th trip to the College World Series in program history.

North Carolina (42-22) took its first lead when Tomas Frick led off the top of the ninth with a double and then scored on a two-out single to right by Patrick Alvarez to make it 3-2. Jalen Battles and Peyton Stovall hit back-to-back singles and Kendall Diggs, who pinch hit for Zack Gregory, drew a walk to load the bases in the bottom of the ninth. Battles scored when Braydon Webb reached on a fielder’s choice and, after Caden O’Brien replaced Davis Palermo, Slavens hit a ground ball through the right side the brought home Stovall to give the Razorbacks a 4-3 win.

Battles went 2-for-3 with a RBI double, Stovall was 3-for-4 and Webb hit a solo homer in the fifth inning that gave Arkansas (43-19), which won Game 1 4-1, a 2-0 lead.

Starter Will McEntire allowed three hits with two walks and four strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings for the Razorbacks. Zack Morris (6-0) earned the victory when he came on with two out and a runner on first and got Angel Zarate fly out to left to end the game.

Alberto Osuna went 2-for-4 and Frick went 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored for North Carolina.

The game went into the first of two weather delays at 1:44 p.m. local time with no score in top of 3rd and resumed play nearly-2 hours later. The second delay, which lasted about an hour, began at 5:22 with the scored tied 2-2 in top of 8th.

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

