Springfield City Council voting on community improvement sales tax for new Buc-ee’s development

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Council will vote Monday night on implementing a news sales tax as part of the Cottle Range Improvement Project District, where developers will build a new Buc-ee’s convenience store.

The 5/8 cent community improvement district sales tax will pay for roadway improvements and running electric and utility lines in the district. If approved, the sales tax will only be implemented in that district.

“The CID will help cover the public extension of utilities to include things like electric or water to open up areas north of I 44 for future potential development,” said Director of Economic Vitality Amanda Ohlensehlen. “So it’ll add three-phase power, which is really important to larger customers. Whereas now that area really doesn’t have those public improvements to allow for development.”

The term of the sales tax will be 20 years or until the reimbursable cost is covered. There is $9.2 million in public improvements needed for the project.

“If the council approves, (it) authorizes the city manager to enter into a cooperative agreement with Buc-ee’s,” said Ohlensehlen. “This will be one of the final steps towards seeing the development come to fruition.”

Buc-ees will be a 53,000-square-foot travel center with 100 gas pumps. In January, the council approved entering into an agreement with Buc-ee’s to finance the public improvements needed to complete the project. According to the agreement, the city will use the sales tax to reimburse Buc-ees up to $4.1 million for improvements.

“It’s important to note that the estimated annual taxable sales for Buc-ee’s is around $30 million,” said Ohlensehlen. “So this is going to generate a lot of additional sales tax for Springfield. It’s a very exciting project. It is bringing in over likely 200 jobs with strong wages and benefits. It certainly is a great addition to the community.”

The Cottle Range district is a little over 36 acres located off of I-44 on Mulroy Road. To see the complete ordinance, CLICK HERE.

