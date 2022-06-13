Advertisement

Springfield Police investigate shooting at West Kearney convenience store

File - Police tape
File - Police tape
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a shooting at a convenience store on West Kearney in Springfield.

Police say it happened just before six this afternoon at the AmPm Gas Station at 2720 West Kearney.

One person was shot in the upper body and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say that two male suspects fled the area, and have not yet been located.

We will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

