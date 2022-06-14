AC specialist gives tips to keep homes cool with the rising temperatures

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Summertime-like heat is here to stay in the Ozarks.

Many wonder what they can do to keep their home cool without calling an air conditioning service company. Brett Callahan, the Air Services Heating & Cooling Service Manager, said one thing you can do is change their filters every three months.

“That’s one of our number one reasons for going out on these emergency calls is frozen coils,” Callahan said. “The airflow is cut off because of those dirty filters.”

He said people must understand how their house air conditioner works in case the unit breaks down.

“It’s good to have a general knowledge of how one works," he said.

Callahan said he tells customers to look at the temperature on their thermostat, subtract 20 from that number, and that should be the temperature coming out of the vents. He said this is the best way to tell if a customer’s air conditioning unit is working right. He also recommends always opening your supply vents.

With the current heat wave in Springfield, Air Services Heating & Cooling has been pretty busy on calls.

“We’re working around the clock, we have 24 technicians on staff, and we’re slammed with calls right now,” said Callahan.

He also said the company has had to raise its rates over the last three months due to inflation.

He said attic fans are an excellent alternative for people who cannot afford an AC unit but still want tips on how to stay cool in the heat.

“If you open up your windows and kick on the attic fans, just the breeze coming through your house will feel a lot better,” said Callahan.

He said if you do have an AC unit, he does not recommend opening windows since heat can come in. He also advises everyone to change the batteries in their thermostat once per year.

“Make sure you’re keeping everything sealed up so your AC can do its job.”

Most importantly, Callahan said people should call their contractor to schedule yearly maintenance if they have an AC unit. This way, contractors can typically catch minor issues before they become a major repair.

