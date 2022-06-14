Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 3 children in Wyoming

Marcelina Potter, 7, Hailey Potter, 6, and Brodie Potter, 4, were forcibly taken by their...
Marcelina Potter, 7, Hailey Potter, 6, and Brodie Potter, 4, were forcibly taken by their non-custodial mother, authorities said.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued after a mother who doesn’t have custody of her three children forcibly took them from their grandmother’s home in Arapahoe, Wyoming, on Monday, authorities said.

The grandmother has custody of the children.

The children are Brodie Potter, a 4-year-old boy, Marcelina Potter, a 7-year-old girl and Hailey Potter, a 6-year-old girl. They are Native Americans with brown eyes and brown hair.

Marcelina weighs 100 pounds and was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts. Hailey weighs 70 pounds and was last seen wearing a red Volcom shirt. Brodie weighs 42 pounds and was last seen wearing a black shirt and red swimming trunks.

The mother is Serena Perea, and she is reported to be with Shelina Blackburn, also known as No Seep. The women are driving a black Ford Focus with no license plate and a back windshield broken out.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol issued the Amber Alert on behalf of the Wind River Police Department.

Anyone with information should contact the Wind River Police Department at 307-332-3112 or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DEF shortage means some diesel users will be paying more
Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) shortage means some diesel users will be paying more
Two women were killed when their truck was hit by a driver arrested for DUI.
Police identify victims and driver of deadly drunken-driving crash in Springfield
Two women were killed when their truck was hit by a driver arrested for DUI.
Family, friends share the lives of 2 women killed in drunk driving crash in Springfield
File - Police tape
Police investigate shooting at West Kearney convenience store in Springfield
Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Chrstopher Allen Blevins should...
CAPTURED: Deputies arrest second of three escapees from the Barry County Jail

Latest News

The COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is expected to be at the center of a...
Congress examines fraud in pandemic aid for small businesses
President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at Dover Air Force Base, Del.,...
Biden to visit ‘pariah’ Saudi Arabia and Israel next month
The workers harvested watermelons and cotton in Kennett. (Source: stock image/Pexels)
Company, owners admit bringing more than 100 unauthorized migrant workers to southeast Mo.
Camps in the Ozarks struggle with staff shortages