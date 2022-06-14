Advertisement

Arkansas Elections: June runoff election info

Voters across Arkansas took to the polls Tuesday for the 2022 Preferential Primary Election. In...
Voters across Arkansas took to the polls Tuesday for the 2022 Preferential Primary Election. In places like Boone County, voters weathered the storm most of the day as rain continued to fall.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansans will return to the polls on Tuesday, June 21, to decide runoff elections.

Early voting began on June 14. You can check voter registration and polling places by visiting the VoterView page on the Secretary of State’s website.

Voters choose Republican nominees for State Senate District 22 and State Senate District 28. Voters in State House District 27 will also select a Republican nominee. Baxter County, Boone County, Carroll County, Fulton County, and Searcy County voters will decide local runoffs.

Runoffs happen if the winning candidate does not receive enough percentage of the vote among more than two candidates.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DEF shortage means some diesel users will be paying more
Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) shortage means some diesel users will be paying more
Two women were killed when their truck was hit by a driver arrested for DUI.
Police identify victims and driver of deadly drunken-driving crash in Springfield
Two women were killed when their truck was hit by a driver arrested for DUI.
Family, friends share the lives of 2 women killed in drunk driving crash in Springfield
Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Chrstopher Allen Blevins should...
CAPTURED: Deputies arrest second of three escapees from the Barry County Jail
File - Police tape
Police investigate shooting at West Kearney convenience store in Springfield

Latest News

Aurora, Mo. Police Dept.
Police investigate deaths of couple in Aurora; no threat to public
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Highs in the 90s are forecast for Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dog Days Of Summer Continue
First Alert Weather: Tracking more sweltering heat in the Ozarks
First Alert Weather: Tracking more sweltering heat in the Ozarks