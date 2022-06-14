Arkansas Elections: June runoff election info

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansans will return to the polls on Tuesday, June 21, to decide runoff elections.

Early voting began on June 14. You can check voter registration and polling places by visiting the VoterView page on the Secretary of State’s website.

Voters choose Republican nominees for State Senate District 22 and State Senate District 28. Voters in State House District 27 will also select a Republican nominee. Baxter County, Boone County, Carroll County, Fulton County, and Searcy County voters will decide local runoffs.

Runoffs happen if the winning candidate does not receive enough percentage of the vote among more than two candidates.

