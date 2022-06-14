Advertisement

Authorities arrest man wanted for multiple break-ins in the Harrison, Ark. area

Matthew Austin Cessor, 23, faces multiple warrants for commercial burglary and theft of property.
Matthew Austin Cessor, 23, faces multiple warrants for commercial burglary and theft of property.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Authorities have arrested a man wanted for multiple break-ins in the Harrison area.

Matthew Austin Cessor, 23, faces multiple warrants for commercial burglary and theft of property.

Investigators identified Cessor using surveillance footage from different locations, including the concessions stand at the Harrison Soccer Complex. In addition to the soccer complex, investigators say they connected Cessor to a break-in at the Harrison Schools Administrative building.

Cessor faces charges from an incident on December 7, 2021, accused of breaking into the Mixed Martial Arts Academy in Harrison and stealing a pair of boxing gloves.

