Cassville City Council considers annexing property for new Barry County Jail

By Madison Horner
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) -Cassville City Council will decide Tuesday whether to annex the new Barry County jail property into the city limits.

The county commissioners are looking to develop a new facility for a health department, new jail, and a sheriff’s office.

“One of the requirements the city has, is in order to connect to the sanitary sewer system, you must annex into the city limits,” said Cassville City Administrator Steve Walensky.

Barry County Sheriff Danny Boyd says the new building will have upgraded security systems and technology to address the community’s safety concerns.

”Even when you bring new inmates in, it will be more secure where the public does not ever see the inmate when brought into our facility,” said Sheriff Boyd.

”The availability to the judicial center was perfect,” said Barry County Presiding Commissioner Gary Youngblood. “The safety for the deputies to access the highway was perfect.”

Some locals say they think a new jail will be impactful for the county.

”The jail we have now, there are concerns for safety,” said Alyssa Casas. “I think in a new location and new building, they can implement more safety inside of the jail.”

However, other locals have some concerns. Jill Ware, who lives in Barry County, says staffing has negatively impacted the department, and she’d like to see that issue addressed before a new facility is built.

“It’s not just a newly developed problem. It’s been years,” Ware said. Do I think it’ll get better overnight with a new building? No, I don’t.”

County officials say the new jail is not being funded through the public safety sales tax that passed in April. Youngblood says the county will use funds from a lease-purchase financing arrangement to pay for the project.

”You just borrow the money through them and pay it off through payments from the funds that we have in general revenue,” said Youngblood.

He says the jail is estimated to cost around $10 million. Sheriff Boyd says having a nicer facility would also boost morale for jail staff.

”When you go to work, you have something to be proud of, and safety-wise for the community is going to be huge,” said Sheriff Boyd.

The sheriff says the county plans to start breaking ground in November. The new jail will take around 16-18 months to complete.

