Defense waives opening statement in federal trial for Christian County State Representative Dr. Tricia Derges

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The federal fraud trial of Christian County State Representative Dr. Tricia Derges began with opening statements on Tuesday.

Dr. Tricia Derges of Nixa faces a 23-count superseding indictment, which was returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Springfield on March 23, 2021. The US Attorney’s office says Derges lied about stem cell treatments at her healthcare clinic and illegally provided prescription drugs.

Federal prosecutors presented their evidence in the case to the jury in opening arguments Tuesday. The prosecution broke down the charges into three categories.

-That Dr. Derges allegedly made false statements to patients about putting stem cells in their bodies. They argue the amniotic fluid had no stem cells that she was using. They say that during the trial, they will present emails to prove that Dr. Derges was fully aware of this

-They allege that Dr. Derges prescribed Adderall and oxy online without evaluations.

-Finally, she misused funds from the Covid Relief Fund. The prosecution says this will be proven through documents and witness statements. They also will try and show that there was some misuse of funds that were supposed to be for Dr. Derge’s non-profit “Lift Up Someone Today” was used for her clinic at Ozark Valley Medical Clinic.

The jury also heard from witnesses Tuesday, primarily involved with helping her file her taxes. The prosecution tried to show the jury she changed funds and lied about how her money was being used. The defense argued the witnesses were selective in their sharing of information. Some that would maybe put more blame on them.

The day ended with the FBI agent on the case testifying. He was involved in the charges alleging she lied about stem cells in her treatments. The cross-examination happens on Wednesday.

