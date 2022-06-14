Judge sentences man for injuring Greene County deputy for pursuit in 2020

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - A Polk County judge sentenced a man for injuring a Greene County deputy during a pursuit in December 2020.

The judge sentenced Seth Hay to 30 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and assault in the second degree involving a special victim.

Detectives say Hay admitted he did not want to return to prison, leading authorities in the pursuit. He hit Greene County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Steve Westbrook’s vehicle on State Highway 13. The patrol car then hit Lt. Westbrook, throwing him 50 feet from the vehicle. He suffered broken bones and head trauma.

Other spike strips later stopped Hay’s vehicle. Hay said he thought he would be shot dead during the pursuit of detectives. He told them he wanted to end it all.

