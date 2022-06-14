Live, Life, Well: Getting fired from a summer job is a good thing?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A number of high school and college students are working summer jobs right now. On this Live, Life, Well, why getting fired from a summer job isn’t such a bad thing.

In a recent post by Dr. Tim Elmore for the Growing Leaders Blog, he writes about eleven challenges that can help all young employees grow.

Many of them make sense; from working a service job to volunteering your time to helping someone reach a goal. But we asked Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jennifer Baker about one that stood out; getting fired from a job.

“Well, so you can see that you can survive, you know, sometimes it’s just not a good fit for us. And so, you know, we don’t do as well as we should, or we’re just not really good at doing what is required of us, I slipped egg right into somebody’s lap, my very first job as a waitress,” admitted Baker.

Of course, Dr. Baker survived that situation. Baker says young people need to know that life can be difficult sometimes. She says when we do things that are uncomfortable we learn that we’re resilient, we can take it and we can handle it.

