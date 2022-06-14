Advertisement

Live, Life, Well: Getting fired from a summer job is a good thing?

Learning we’re resilient, we can take it and we can handle it.
By Paul Adler
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A number of high school and college students are working summer jobs right now. On this Live, Life, Well, why getting fired from a summer job isn’t such a bad thing.

In a recent post by Dr. Tim Elmore for the Growing Leaders Blog, he writes about eleven challenges that can help all young employees grow.

Many of them make sense; from working a service job to volunteering your time to helping someone reach a goal. But we asked Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jennifer Baker about one that stood out; getting fired from a job.

“Well, so you can see that you can survive, you know, sometimes it’s just not a good fit for us. And so, you know, we don’t do as well as we should, or we’re just not really good at doing what is required of us, I slipped egg right into somebody’s lap, my very first job as a waitress,” admitted Baker.

Of course, Dr. Baker survived that situation. Baker says young people need to know that life can be difficult sometimes. She says when we do things that are uncomfortable we learn that we’re resilient, we can take it and we can handle it.

Dr. Baker has a podcast. You can listen here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DEF shortage means some diesel users will be paying more
Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) shortage means some diesel users will be paying more
Two women were killed when their truck was hit by a driver arrested for DUI.
Family, friends share the lives of 2 women killed in drunk driving crash in Springfield
Two women were killed when their truck was hit by a driver arrested for DUI.
Police identify victims and driver of deadly drunken-driving crash in Springfield
Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Chrstopher Allen Blevins should...
CAPTURED: Deputies arrest second of three escapees from the Barry County Jail
File - Police tape
Police investigate shooting at West Kearney convenience store in Springfield

Latest News

A field hearing will be held in Arkansas this Friday to gain input from Natural State...
Hearing to be held to gain input on Arkansas agriculture
Arkansas's Michael Turner (12) waits for a pitch in the sixth inning against North Carolina in...
Analysis: Breaking down 8 teams in the College World Series
At a Springfield City Council meeting Monday night the council and SCVB President Tracy...
University Plaza Hotel and Convention Center costing Springfield business? Tourism official says “Yes”
Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox issued a ruling Thursday that sends revenue from the $18...
Group plans appeal against decision on $18 solid waste fee in northern Arkansas
Cassville City Council will decide Tuesday whether to annex the new Barry County jail property...
Cassville City Council considers annexing property for new Barry County Jail