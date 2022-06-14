Advertisement

MLS matches to stream on Apple TV in 2023

(WITN)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Apple TV and Major League Soccer signed a deal Tuesday to stream every live match beginning in 2023.

Fans can get every live MLS match, including Leagues Cup, select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT, by subscribing to a new MLS streaming service that will be available through the Apple TV app. The service will provide fans an in-depth, behind the scenes views of players and clubs.

“Apple is the perfect partner to further accelerate the growth of MLS and deepen the connection between our clubs and their fans,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said. “Given Apple’s ability to create a best-in class user experience and to reach fans everywhere, it’ll be incredibly easy to enjoy MLS matches anywhere, whether you’re a super fan or casual viewer.”

All matches will include announcers calling in English and Spanish, and matches involving Canadian teams will be in French. More details for the new service will be announced in the upcoming months.

